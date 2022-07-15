STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:STOR opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

