Straight Path Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.86 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

