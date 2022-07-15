Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

