Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

NYSE:FIS opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

