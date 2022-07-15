Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.61 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

