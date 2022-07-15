STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $318.36

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.36 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.34). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.34), with a volume of 4,537 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.27 million and a PE ratio of 612.20.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

