Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumco Stock Performance
Shares of SUOPY stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.64. Sumco has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $49.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.41.
Sumco Company Profile
