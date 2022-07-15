Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

Shares of SUOPY stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.64. Sumco has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $49.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

