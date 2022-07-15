Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 96,829 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

