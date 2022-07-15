Summit Global Investments Makes New $11.02 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

