Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,427 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Global Investments owned 0.32% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after buying an additional 44,734 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

