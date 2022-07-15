Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SMIH opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,301,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,121,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

