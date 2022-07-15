Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:SMIH opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
