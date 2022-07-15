Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,288.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,207 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,612,000 after buying an additional 211,284 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after buying an additional 695,201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 723,650 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,571,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,150,000 after buying an additional 48,718 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

