Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 31,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. 7,905,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

