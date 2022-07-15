Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 186.5 days.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
SNMYF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.35.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncorp Group (SNMYF)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.