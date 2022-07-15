Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 186.5 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

SNMYF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

