Susquehanna Cuts Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $38.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

