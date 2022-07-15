Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 4.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 1,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 795,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

SYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Symbotic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

