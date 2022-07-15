Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.71

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.71 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.21). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.21), with a volume of 54,032 shares traded.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.69. The firm has a market cap of £32.70 million and a P/E ratio of -22.15.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

