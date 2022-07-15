Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.12.

SYF stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 470,937 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

