Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

