Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAIPY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

