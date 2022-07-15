Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.