Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.93. Talos Energy shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 3,108 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,585,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,562,360.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,585,911 shares in the company, valued at $311,562,360.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,562,273 shares of company stock valued at $32,899,142. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

