Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 9,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Tandy Leather Factory Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.

