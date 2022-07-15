Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Target were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

