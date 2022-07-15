Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 6.3%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.25. 6,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Target Hospitality Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.
Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
