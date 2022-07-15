Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,867,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $7,866,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 242,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

