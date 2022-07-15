TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

