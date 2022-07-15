TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,033 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $159.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.22 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average is $174.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.