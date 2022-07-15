TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.75.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,016,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

