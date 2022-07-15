TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts predict that TDK will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

