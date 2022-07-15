Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.91.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.86. 1,191,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.72. The stock has a market cap of C$18.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.