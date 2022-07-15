Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.91.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.86. 1,191,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.72. The stock has a market cap of C$18.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

