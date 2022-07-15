Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

