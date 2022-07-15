Telsey Advisory Group Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.70.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $31.15.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.