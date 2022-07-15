Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 86

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. Temenos has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

