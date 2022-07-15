Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $330.23

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.23 ($3.93) and traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.47). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.49), with a volume of 374,993 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 870.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of £685.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.04.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 10.25 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Insider Activity

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Charles Cade purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($124,881.07).

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

