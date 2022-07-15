TERA (TERA) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

TERA (TERA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $601,230.59 and $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TERA has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

According to CryptoCompare, "TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. "

