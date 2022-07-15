Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.61.

NASDAQ TER opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

