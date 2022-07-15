Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 11,078 Shares

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,102,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $384,785.91.

Terran Orbital Stock Up 2.2 %

LLAP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87. Terran Orbital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $36,097,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,857,000.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.