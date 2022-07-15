Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.89) to GBX 320 ($3.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Tesco alerts:

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.13 on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.13%.

Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.