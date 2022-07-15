Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $872.79.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $722.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $870.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $748.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

