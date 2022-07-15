The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

