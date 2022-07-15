The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Thursday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.

Cooper Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Cooper Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cooper Companies to earn $14.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

Shares of COO stock opened at $288.50 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $284.01 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

