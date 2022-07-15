The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Insider Buys £22,854 in Stock

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) insider Aidan Lisser bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 586 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £22,854 ($27,181.26).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 590 ($7.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,298. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 610.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 624.68. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 547.04 ($6.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($7.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.