The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008726 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00213746 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

