The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,546. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

