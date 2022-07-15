The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $19.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRDO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $10.81 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,811,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

