The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Price to $24.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

CLF opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.9% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,165 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,458,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

