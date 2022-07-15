The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 1.9 %

HOKCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 757,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,214. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

(Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.