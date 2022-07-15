The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.87.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,655.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.