The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGPYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.47) to GBX 835 ($9.93) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($9.97) to GBX 733 ($8.72) in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.74) to GBX 700 ($8.33) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($8.56) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.57.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Down 2.5 %

SGPYY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 32,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The Sage Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.